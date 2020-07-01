Sokoto receives indigenes rescued from abductors in Zamfara

The Sokoto State government has received no fewer than 17 indigenes of the state rescued by the Armed Force from abductors in neighbouring Zamfara State.

Receiving the victims from the delegation from Zamfara State,Governor Aminu Tambuwal reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure adequate security of life and property for the people of the state. Governor Tambuwal commended the government of Zamfara State and the Armed Forces for their efforts in the rescue of the victims from kidnappers.

He expressed delight that the victims were found in good health after they were examined by the medical personnel of Government House, Sokoto.

Thegovernorsaidgovernment was doing its best in ensuring the protection of lives and property of its citizens. He appealed to people of the state and elsewhere to continue to extend hands of support to security agencies working in the state to enable them play their roles in securing areas where bandits operate.

Earlier, Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, Garba Moyi, said the rescued victims were all indigenes of the state, explaining that 16 of them hail from Tureta Local Government while one was from Rabah Local Government in the state.

