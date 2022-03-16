News

Sokoto Revamps Girl-child Science, Technical Education

The Sokoto State government has revamped the girl-child science and technical education as part of policy inclusiveness and balancing the gender disparity in both general and science-based education in the state.​
This was made known during a familiarity tour of critical infrastructure under Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration, to assess the extend of work in the education sector, and the need to provide an enabling environment for girl-child education in the state.​

At the new Government Girls Science Secondary School, in Kasarawa in Sokoto Metropolis, the State Ministry of Education explained that with the completion of the school, the state will see an improvement in the enrolment of girls in science and technical oriented courses both at secondary and post-secondary education.

Accordingly, the plan is to create a roadmap for the empowerment of the Sokoto State girl-child in science and technology, as science takes centre stage in education and skills acquisition.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Muhammadu Guiwa, said the project is geared towards improving girl-child education not just in terms of enrolment, but also in critical areas of science and technical education.​

The focus on the girl-child education is part of the synergy and policy framework enshrined in the recently enacted The Right to Education Act, passed by the state House of Assembly and signed into law by Tambuwal in 2021.​
The latest improvement also comes amidst new indicators spearheaded by the Multiple Indicators Clusters Survey (MICS), which Sokoto recorded the highest reduction in out-of-school children, of about 50 per cent, the highest in northern Nigeria.​

 

