Sokoto seeks return of looted artefacts, literary works from UK, France

Worried by decades of atrocities, enslavement, exploitation and the massacre committed against the people of Sokoto Caliphate in 1903 by the colonial masters, the caliphate is now seeking the returns of its looted historical artefacts by France and the United Kingdom. A concerned group under the chairmanship of Sokoto DNA Project described the looted intellectual, literary works, artefacts and historical relics as objects that were deeply rooted in the minds of the descendants of women, children and the wounded, who were indiscriminately killed or executed for their resistance to colonial invasion.

In a statement on the looted relics copied to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, signed by a member of the National Assembly, Dr Balarabe Shehu Kakale Shuni and leaders of five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sokoto, the group requested for the quick intervention of the Minister to effect the return of the said historical artefacts. The statement reads in part; “There were deliberate colonial policies made to subvert and deny our people contextual functional education, healthcare, commerce and housing as well as scanty employment opportunities through deliberate strangulation of the caliphate cottage industries.”

