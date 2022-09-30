News

Sokoto seeks return of looted artefacts, literary works from UK, France

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comments Off on Sokoto seeks return of looted artefacts, literary works from UK, France

Worried by decades of atrocities, enslavement, exploitation and the massacre committed against the people of Sokoto Caliphate in 1903 by the colonial masters, the caliphate is now seeking the returns of its looted historical artefacts by France and the United Kingdom. A concerned group under the chairmanship of Sokoto DNA Project described the looted intellectual, literary works, artefacts and historical relics as objects that were deeply rooted in the minds of the descendants of women, children and the wounded, who were indiscriminately killed or executed for their resistance to colonial invasion.

In a statement on the looted relics copied to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, signed by a member of the National Assembly, Dr Balarabe Shehu Kakale Shuni and leaders of five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sokoto, the group requested for the quick intervention of the Minister to effect the return of the said historical artefacts. The statement reads in part; “There were deliberate colonial policies made to subvert and deny our people contextual functional education, healthcare, commerce and housing as well as scanty employment opportunities through deliberate strangulation of the caliphate cottage industries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onuigbo calls for coordinated action on climate change

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North and South, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has called for coordinated action on climate change, saying a nexus exists between COVID-19 and climate change, as both spread across borders, communities and countries without restrictions. According to the lawmaker, both phenomena have caused the global community huge losses, calling for a coordinated […]
News Top Stories

Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, Kanu, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has lamented the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu.   The Prelate, alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain, was kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government […]
News

Ogun govt.: 105 tested positive for HIV during COVID-19 lockdown

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Government yesterday disclosed that at least 105 persons tested positive for HIV in the state during the COVID-19 lockdown. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said the state tops the ladder of HIV prevalence in Southwest states with more than 20,827 people living […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica