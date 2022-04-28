Sokoto Senator, Danbaba, dumps PDP for APC

Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, yesterday, decamped from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Danbaba conveyed his decision to join ruling party in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read to his colleagues during plenary session. The lawmaker, who represents Sokoto South Senatorial District, was nomi- nated by the PDP on July 15, 2021, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of the former Deputy Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u, representing Zamfara North from the PDP to the APC. Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the apex legislative Assembly to 71, and PDP 37. In his letter, the politician, explained that his decision to leave PDP was informed by the lingering and multifaceted crisis in the party at the zonal level. Danbaba’s letter reads, “I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).”
