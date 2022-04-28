News

Sokoto Senator, Danbaba, dumps PDP for APC

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, yesterday, decamped from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Danbaba conveyed his decision to join ruling party in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read to his colleagues during plenary session. The lawmaker, who represents Sokoto South Senatorial District, was nomi- nated by the PDP on July 15, 2021, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of the former Deputy Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u, representing Zamfara North from the PDP to the APC. Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the apex legislative Assembly to 71, and PDP 37. In his letter, the politician, explained that his decision to leave PDP was informed by the lingering and multifaceted crisis in the party at the zonal level. Danbaba’s letter reads, “I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC youths insist on younger governor in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Youths, under the aegis of Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths have demanded for a younger person to govern the state in 2023. Briefing journalists yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, the Chairman of APC youth wing in the state, Oden Ewa said it was time the youths take over the reign of power […]
News Top Stories

Kalu salutes Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, at 97

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien on the occasion of his 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversaries.   Describing the monarch as a genuine statesman and patriotic leader with passion for the growth and development of his […]
News

California fires: Blankets wrapped around world’s biggest trees  

Posted on Author Reporter

Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees as blazes tear through California’s world-famous Sequoia National Park. Officials fear the fire could reach the Giant Forest, a grove of some of the world’s biggest trees, within hours. The forest is home to around 2,000 sequoia trees, including the 275ft (83m) General Sherman Tree, believed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica