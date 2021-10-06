Sokoto sends 10 trailer-loads of relief materials to IDPs

The Sokoko State government has sent 10 trailer-loads of relief materials to victims of banditry in Sabon Birni and Isa communities taking refuge in Maradi region of Niger Republic.

The relief materials, the government said, is to help improve the welfare of Sokoto State indigenes and other communities who fled to neighbouring Niger Republic as a result of banditry in parts of state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who announced this when he paid a sympathy visit to displaced persons in the various refugee camps of Dan Dajin Makau, Shada Kwari and Garin Kaka all in Maradi region, said the relief materials in-cludes sleeping materials, foodstuff and clothing, which according to him is in addition to other materials given to the victims last year to cushion effect of their hardship.

Governor Tambuwal, on behalf of the state and Federal Government, thanked the Nigerien authorities and donor agencies for hosting and extending the deserved courtesies to the victims.

This according to Tambuwal was not a surprise as both countries share the same tiers in relations to culture, brotherhood and neighbourliness. He noted that efforts were being intensified by both countries to tackle criminal acts of banditry and other related crimes around Nigeria, Niger border and Sokoto East in particular.

He advised the displaced per- sons to remain law abiding by respecting the norms and values of their host communities. Tambuwal, equally commended the government of Maradi region for the fair distribution of relief materials and described the relief materials donated as worthy of note.

Responding, the governor of Maradi region, Alhaji Umaru Zakari said the refugees are law abiding citizens and are living in peace and harmony with their host communities. Alhaji Zakari, expressed the hope that the effort being made by Nigeria and Niger authorities in fighting against acts of banditry and insurgency would be surmounted.

