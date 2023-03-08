Sokoto sets up committee for teachers’ welfare

The Sokoto State Government has set up a committee for the implementation of the promotion of primary school Teachers. According to the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board Altine Shehu Kajiji, the committee is also to improve the welfare and wellbeing of primary school teachers. The Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board Alhaji Ahmed Rufa’i Ibrahim is the chairman of the panel, with the directors of the board and education secretaries as members.

The Director of Administration of the board, Mubarak Abdullahi Waziri, will serve as secretary. The terms of reference of the committee include finding out the actual number of teachers that are promoted but without implementation. While those that are due for promotion but are not promoted and to verify teachers that have no minimum teaching qualifications with the aim of assisting them to acquire it.

