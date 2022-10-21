Sokoto settles 20 years’ gratuities, pension backlog

The Sokoto State government has settled the entitlements of retired civil servants of the two administrations preceding his. Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed the payment on Wednesday in Sokoto when handed cheques to the beneficiaries. “On assumption of office in 2015, I directed the payment of gratuity arrears of government/primary teachers from 2000-2008, followed by the settlement of another eight years backlog of gratuity from 2009-2017,” Tambuwal said. He said his administration “has remained committed to the welfare of civil servants and senior citizens, who have spent the best part of their lives serving the people”. He said in addition to the payment of the gratuities, “the payment of salaries and pension has not stopped since the assumption of our government in 2015”. The governor said this is because his administration is concerned about the welfare of the people.

