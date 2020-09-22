Metro & Crime

Sokoto: Seven die as boat plunges into dam

At least seven people died as a boat in which they were travelling plunged into Lambara Dam in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

 

The Sole Administrator of the local government, Alhaji Dandi Ango Shagari, confirmed the incident. Shagari said the incident occurred about 1pm yesterday. He said the incident occurred as a result of overloading.

 

The sole administrator noted that at the time of the accident, no fewer than 40 passengers were on board the boat.

 

Shagari disclosed that the driver of the boat complained to the passengers when he noticed the boat developed problems as a result of overload. He explained that the boat suddenly developed a fault and plunged into the dam.

 

The Kokanin Lambara, who is the village head of the area, Alhaji Hassan Lambara, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph in Sokoto yesterday. The village head said the victims were buried yesterday at Lambara, according to Islamic rites.

 

He said good Samaritans from the village and neighbouring villages rescued many of the passengers, immediately the incident occurred, while seven bodies were later recovered.

 

According to him, although the number of passengers travelling in the boat has yet to be ascertained, as a search team is still working to recover other victims’ bodies.

 

Last week, three people were reported dead as a result of a similar incident at Lugu Dam in Goronyo Local Government Area.

 

A witness said the boat had more than 40 passengers on board when the accident occurred.

 

The witness said the majority of the passengers were on their way to a farm across the river where they worked as labourers, while others were going to visit their relatives.

