Sokoto Speaker, APC Deputy Chief Whip defect to PDP

Alhaji Aminu Achida, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Achida in a letter jointly signed with Alhaji Murtala Maigona, the APC Deputy Chief Whip at the state legislature, on Thursday officially notified their colleagues of their defection.

Achida and Maigona, who represents Wamakko Constituency, said the decision was to pursue their political ambitions.

“Our decision to defect to PDP is in order to pursue our political ambitions in congenial atmosphere devoid of division, factionalisation and crisis.

“The APC has throughout its chequered history remained a motely of different interest groups, especially in Sokoto State.

“This is where three different state Congresses were held at three different places by three rival factions with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko faction electing Isa Sadiq-Achida as state party Chairman.

“Another faction of Sen. Abubakar Gada, elected Mainasara Sani as state Chairman, while the other faction of Rep. Balarabe Salame, held their Congress and elected Sirajo Abubakar as the state APC Chairman,” they said.

The speaker said that the unfortunate developments had plunged the APC into serious litigations in several states of the federation.

“This has put the party in serious and present danger leading to mass defections in some states of the federation.

“Irked and worried by the factionalisation, division and acrimony among the three factions in the state and to avoid a repeat of Zamfara and River states situation.

“In the case of Rivers, the court barred APC from contesting in 2019 general elections, and in Zamfara the elected officials were sacked by the court,” he added.

Achida, who represents Wurno Constituency, said that their defection was in accordance with the provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended. (NAN)

 

