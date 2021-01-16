Sokoto State basic health care funds target over 100 million women, children under 5 years

Sokoto State government has flagged off the enrollment of intended beneficiaries for Basic Health care provision funds at Primary Health care centre Gagi, Sokoto South local Government. It is also expected to reach over 100 million Nigerians in rural based areas, especially womenandchildrenunder- fiveyears.

Speaking during at the event, the State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by the State Commissioner of Health Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, thanked the Federal government for the establishment of the program (BHCPF), which he described as health care problem solution. He recalled that the National Health Act 2014 (NHAct 2014) provides the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) as a statutory fund constituting one per cent of the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

According to him ,the programm is designed to increase public spending in health and reduce out of pocket expenditure by consolidating funds from government sources, donors, and partners for a results- based and decentralized facility financing approach. Dr Inname further added that the state Government, “under the able leadership of Governor Tambuwal” has completed all the preparedness process of this program to take off which include the provision of counter part funds and all other necessary requirements.

He assured that the state government is doing all its effort to mobilize the available resources to cover the under listed beneficiaries in the program, where he sighted that over 1.94 millions children under 5 years are residing in Sokoto and the funds which amounted to N518m will only cover 64,000 beneficiaries.

