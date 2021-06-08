News

Sokoto: Tambuwal warns MDAs against rejecting corps members

The Sokoto State government yesterday warned state-owned ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) against rejecting National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to their organisations. More than 1,414 corps members comprising 714 males and 700 females took part in the orientation exercise.

 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal yesterday gave the warning at the closing ceremony of 2021 ‘Batch A’ Stream 2 NYSC orientation exercise held at Wamakko permanent orientation camp in the headquarters of Waikko Local Government Area of the state.

 

Governor Tambuwal said that the government frowned at such an attitude that had caused unnecessary inconvenience and hardship to corps members in the past.

 

The governor, who was represented by the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Phillip Enatonme Enaberue, also reiterated that the major objective of NYSC was to foster unity and integration among the diverse nationalities of Nigeria through the youths.

 

Tambuwal assured the people that the state government would continue to provide an enabling environment for them to discharge their responsibilities. He said the scheme was an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the state and nation at large.

 

According to him, their performance can earn them special recognition and awards at the local, state and national level.

 

The governor therefore urged them to beware of some vices such as drug abuse, cultism and banditry.

