Sokoto to absorb 115 new nurses into civil service

The Sokoto State government yesterday said it would give automatic employment to new graduates of the state College of Nursing.

 

The state government recently received 125 qualified nurses through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, at the Ministry of Health, Sokoto.

 

Inname congratulated the new graduates for successfully completing their programme and for passing their national examination.

 

He charged them to be more professional and exhibit a high level of maturity when posted to their various health facilities.

 

Speaking further, Inname admonished them to avoid absenteeism and to ensure the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for their protection while on duty, especially at this trying time when the Corona- Virus pandemic was ravaging the world and that they should be ready to work anywhere they were posted.

 

The state recorded the highest number of graduating nurses, 115 of them, which no previous administration had done before now. It will be recalled that the state-owned College of Nursing graduated 71 students that had passed their national exams successfully.

 

The Sokoto State government usually absorbed the state’s indigenes who studied nursing and midwifery into state civil service unlike other states in the country.

