Sokoto to fine-tune informers’ protection strategy

Sokoto State government is working out modalities to give protection to informers of security outfits on the myriads of criminal activities taking place in their domains. Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this on during the week when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Force Commander North-West (Operation Hadarin Daji), Maj. Gen. Usman Yusuf at Government House, Sokoto. According to him: “The state government is working on how protection will be given to people who give key information to security personnel because people are scared of giving useful information. “We have had instances that the identity of people who give information to the security outfits is known to the criminals.

That doesn’t help matters. “So, we have evolved ways of protecting those who collaborate with the government,” he emphasized just as he appealed for continued synergy between security services, “because synergy is key and important” in the fight against insecurity.’’ Tambuwal urged the federal government to fast track the deployment of technology and more equipment and also, pay attention to the welfare of security personnel. “It is not rocket science. All of these are factors militating against the effective and full counter to what the criminals are doing,’’ he said.

Adding that: “Not only here in Sokoto State, but all over Nigeria. We need more boots on the ground. We need more modern equipment and welfare for the officers,” he suggested. He observed that the rainy season is on “and it is always difficult for your personnel. You need stronger vehicles and logistics support for your officers,” thus promising to discuss with the military high command on the issues.

Like this: Like Loading...