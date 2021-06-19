News

Sokoto to fine-tune informers’ protection strategy

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comments Off on Sokoto to fine-tune informers’ protection strategy

Sokoto State government is working out modalities to give protection to informers of security outfits on the myriads of criminal activities taking place in their domains. Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this on during the week when he received the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Force Commander North-West (Operation Hadarin Daji), Maj. Gen. Usman Yusuf at Government House, Sokoto. According to him: “The state government is working on how protection will be given to people who give key information to security personnel because people are scared of giving useful information. “We have had instances that the identity of people who give information to the security outfits is known to the criminals.

That doesn’t help matters. “So, we have evolved ways of protecting those who collaborate with the government,” he emphasized just as he appealed for continued synergy between security services, “because synergy is key and important” in the fight against insecurity.’’ Tambuwal urged the federal government to fast track the deployment of technology and more equipment and also, pay attention to the welfare of security personnel. “It is not rocket science. All of these are factors militating against the effective and full counter to what the criminals are doing,’’ he said.

Adding that: “Not only here in Sokoto State, but all over Nigeria. We need more boots on the ground. We need more modern equipment and welfare for the officers,” he suggested. He observed that the rainy season is on “and it is always difficult for your personnel. You need stronger vehicles and logistics support for your officers,” thus promising to discuss with the military high command on the issues.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ghana mulls major slash in gas import from Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

SIGNIFICANCE The completion of the Tema LNG facility will be significant for Ghana and the wider West African sub-region   …starts LNG-to-power project Ghana is set to open Tema LNG plant, a liquefied natural gas-to-power project, which will drastically cut down its dependence on gas importation from Nigeria. This came as the country moves to […]
News Top Stories

Talks of coup by Presidency wrong –Bode George

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West, Chief Bode George, has faulted allegation of military coup by the Presidency, saying that it is trash Bode George, who was a guest on Friday on Morning Show, a breakfast programme on Arise Television, monitored by Saturday Telegraph, stated further that President Muhammadu […]
News

We’ll make Cote d’ Ivoire ungovernable if…, –Koko

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The coalition of opposition forces in Cote d’Ivoire has vowed to make the country ungovernable if President Alassane Quattara contests the forthcoming presidential election and declares himself winner. The coalition has therefore as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prevail on Quattara not to contest the said election, as he was constitutionally […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica