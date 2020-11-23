News

Sokoto to recruit additional 2,000 health workers

The Sokoto State Primary Health Development Agency (PHDA) at the weekend said it has commenced the recruitment of 2,000 middle level health workers to manage the 816 primary and postprimary health clinics across the 23 local government areas in the state.

 

The Special Advisor to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Primary Health Care Development Agency, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Umar, disclosed this in Sokoto.

 

He said Governor Tambuwal approved the recruitment of the 2,000 qualified health workers in the state for this year. He said already, recruitment through the ministry’s portal to ease and facilitate the exercise had been established and so far over 12,000 interested candidates had so far applied for available positions.

He said PHDA was currently undertaking rehabilitation of a number of primary healthcare facilities with a view to upgrading them in conformity with international standards. The special adviser explained that the agency was dispensing free drugs to

