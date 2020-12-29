News

Sokoto to upgrade Shagari College of Education

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comments Off on Sokoto to upgrade Shagari College of Education

As it marked 50 years of its existence yesterday, the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, would soon become a University of Education that would retain the name of the former President Shehu Shagari, after whom it was named.

 

The college had been so named even before the death, two years ago, of the former president. By this gesture, the college wouldbethefirstof itskindto be raised to the level of a university in northern Nigeria. Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebration and 22nd convocation of the college.

 

According to Governor Tambuwal, the decision to  upgrade the institution was predicated on the enviable track record it had established in the last half a century, its “uncommon and trademark foresight, vision, creativity and leadership acumen, historically associated with our forefathers for over two centuries.”

In addition, the college, the governor noted; “is one of the high-ranking teacher training institutions and among the largest producers of teachers in Nigeria.”

 

Applauding past and present leaders of the college for raising it “to this enviable level,” Governor Tambuwal said in furtherance of its upgrading, “approval has been given for the construction of a twostorey students’ hostel, capable of accommodating over 400 students in order to address the challenges of students’ accommodation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Saving them from illiteracy, hunger

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

To save Ezzagu community, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State from hunger and illiteracy, a Catholic Priest from the area, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Njoku, has offered scholarships to 40 indigent students and distributed foodstuffs to over 120 vulnerable households. UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki reports Ezzagu community had its own ugly experience during the total […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll support whoever has North’s interest –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

Apex Northern socio- cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared that the forum cannot decide for political parties where their presidential candidates should come from ahead of the 2023 general elections.   The organisation said it would only evaluate the candidates presented by political parties and decide which one to support based on […]
News

29 monarchs get staff of office in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday presented staff-of-office to twenty-nine new traditional rulers across the state, charging them to be custodians of peace in their various communities. Speaking during the presentation of staff- of-office to the newly elected traditional rulers at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the governor, who urged them to refrain from […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica