Sokoto to upgrade Shagari College of Education

As it marked 50 years of its existence yesterday, the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, would soon become a University of Education that would retain the name of the former President Shehu Shagari, after whom it was named.

The college had been so named even before the death, two years ago, of the former president. By this gesture, the college wouldbethefirstof itskindto be raised to the level of a university in northern Nigeria. Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebration and 22nd convocation of the college.

According to Governor Tambuwal, the decision to upgrade the institution was predicated on the enviable track record it had established in the last half a century, its “uncommon and trademark foresight, vision, creativity and leadership acumen, historically associated with our forefathers for over two centuries.”

In addition, the college, the governor noted; “is one of the high-ranking teacher training institutions and among the largest producers of teachers in Nigeria.”

Applauding past and present leaders of the college for raising it “to this enviable level,” Governor Tambuwal said in furtherance of its upgrading, “approval has been given for the construction of a twostorey students’ hostel, capable of accommodating over 400 students in order to address the challenges of students’ accommodation

