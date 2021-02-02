News

Sokoto urges NASS to pass PIB

•Tambuwal swears-in Grand Khadi

 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the National Assembly to speedily consider the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before it.

 

Tambuwal made the appeal yesterday on the occasion of the First Quarter 2021 Public Lecture Series held at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), chaired by the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

 

“I would want to appeal to the National Assembly, using this podium, not to allow their efforts to be in vain as ours when we attempted (to pass the PIB) during the Sixth and Seventh National Assembly,” the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said.

 

According to him: “We must try as much as possible, within reasonable time, to pass the PIB and get it assented to by Mr President so that we can maximally take advantage of a new framework that will surely engender more transparency, more efficiency and management of our oil resources as a country.”

 

He noted that now more than ever, the nation and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) need to strive to conclude its transformation of the hydrocarbon till.

 

He said: “The NNPC under your leadership is being repositioned to align with the realities of tomorrow to complete what has been started with it as our national treasure of managing our oil resources.”

 

In his paper titled: ‘Navigating Energy Transition and the Imperatives of University- Industry Collaboration,’ the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari, said the corporation was poised to be a major player in the future of energy transition.

 

He stated that, “building on the convergence of new technologies and innovative business models, NNPC as Africa’s biggest National Oil Company is set to play an important role in the future of energy.”

 

The corporation, he added, “has set the necessary machineries to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewables.”

 

“NNPC is ready to take a front seat in the global shift to renewable energy,” he further added. Meanwhile, Tambuwal has sworn in the newly appointed Grand Khadi of the state, Khadi Sodangi Shu’aibu Achida.

