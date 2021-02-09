News

Sokoto urges youths to avoid drugs

Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has appealed to youths in the state to shun drug abuse and Immoral behaviour Governor Aminu Tambuwal made the plea while distributing spare parts and service materials to 500 commercial tricycle owners and 200 jerseys to football clubs respectively across the 23 local government areas of the state at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto.

 

Governor Tambuwal also charged them to seek for more Islamic and Western knowledge in order to be more useful to the society.

 

He urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any person for the fulfillment of their selfish interests, hence the need for them to intensify effort in being productive.

 

Tambuwal reiterated his government’s commitment to assisting them in becoming budding businessmen, emphasising that the gesture of distributing the spare parts to the commercial tricycle owners was aimed at promoting small businesses in the state.

 

Tambuwal maintained that the decision was part of the state government’s effort in promoting sporting activities in the state. Tambuwal urged the tricycle owners to conduct their businesses according to the rules and regulations by being careful on the way.

 

He also appealed to them not to be used to commit criminal activities and to always give total support and cooperation to the security agents in their efforts to protect lives and property of the citizenry. The governor urged them to consider the hardship of the masses by subsidising their prices.

