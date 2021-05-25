Sokoto: Vigilante leader, 11 others killed in shootout with bandits

At least 12 were killed when bandits and vigilantes clashed in Gandi District, the headquarters of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A source said over 50 bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the village and killed a leader of vigilance group, Adamu Kaure, popularly known as “Yan sa kai,” at Tsamiya village while the victim was working on his farm.

Members of the vigilance group engaged the bandits in a shootout to avenge their leader’s death. During the encounter, 11 other people were killed on both sides.

The residents blamed vigilantes’ leader’s death on the activities of informers and collaborators with bandits in the area.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said the command had not received any briefing on the incident at press time.

