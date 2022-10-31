Sokoto village head, 10 others arrested over opioid pills, skunk

…as NDLEA intercepts cocaine, heroin in bathing soaps

The village head of Gidan Abba in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Abubakar Ibrahim, was among 11 suspects arrested in interdiction operations in which 991,320 pills of pharmaceutical opioids, cannabis and khat as well as methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were recovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) across seven states.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO import shed on Wednesday, October 26, intercepted a total of 15 cartons containing 802,000 pills of Tramadol imported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Karachi, Pakistan.

While 10 cartons of Tramadol 225mg came in from Dubai on Ethiopian Airlines, four cartons of 100mg and a carton of 225mg Tramadol came from Karachi, Pakistan on another Ethiopian Airlines flight. Babafemi said the same day, operatives at the SAHCO export shed intercepted some cans of tomato paste going to the United Kingdom, that during a thorough search of the consignment, it revealed that the tomato cans were used to conceal 36 pellets of cannabis with a gross weight of 21.30 kilograms, while a cargo agent, Sodehinde Akinwale has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

He said two days later, on Friday, October 28, operatives attached to the NAHCO import shed of the Lagos Airport seized five cartons of dried khat leaves, weighing 107.70kgs that came in from Bangkok, Thailand through Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight.

During a follow up operation on the seizure of 11.90kgs Meth concealed in the heads of dried fish going to Dubai, on August 5, led to the arrest

of a 30-year-old bricklayer, Babatunde Quadri Mamowora on Thursday, October 27, in Sango Ota area of Ogun State in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the area.

Similarly, a 27-year-old Madu Chukwuemeka Miracle has been arrested by operatives at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu on arrival from Nairobi, Kenya via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday, October 26.

