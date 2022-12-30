Islam

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Zamfara

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The representative of Sokoto State, Nura Abdullahi and that of Yobe State, Aishatu Abdulmutallib have emerged overall winners of the 37th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition held in Gusau, Zamfara State recently. The winner from the male category, Nura Abdullahi was crowned as hero of the year by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III. In the same vein, Aishatu Abdulmutallib of the female category was crowned as hero of the year by the wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Mattawalle at the closing ceremony of the competition in Gusau, Zamfara State recently. Announcing the result, the Chairman of the panel, Prof. Yalwa said: “The hero of the male category, Abdullahi emerged winner with 97.9 points, followed by Abdullahi Sadiqu-Sadiq from Zamfara State with 96.9 points as the second and Salish Abdullahi of Niger was third with 95.9 points.

Muhammed Kabir of Kebbi took the fourth position with 94.7 points, Faruk Kabir of Kano State came fifth with 94.0 points and Usmanu Abubakar emerged sixth in the category.” The chairman also announced the female category results as follows; Aisha Abdulmutallib of Yobe with 96.4 points first and Maimuna Hussaini from FCT with 94.1 points second. Similarly, Aisha Kabir of Gombe State emerged third position with 93.5 points as well as Zainab Habib of Kano State, fourth position with 92.9 points. The rest were: Fatima Mustapha from Kaduna State took fifth position with 92.5 points, while the sixth position went to Fatima Ahmad of Nasarawa State with 92.3 points. He then commended the Sultanate Council and Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, for introducing and sustaining the Qur’anic Recitation Competition across the federation for the period of 37 years. And equally commended the Zamfara State Government and people of the state for according hospitality to the Young people of God that visited the state to participate in the competition. Also speaking the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said the Sultanate Council will collaborate with Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, to ensure that thousands of reciters delve into further research and study of the Noble Qur’an.

The Sultan added they should ponder more into Qur’anic study as a means of returning peace and stability to the country. In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and Emir of Wase in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Jibirin Bala called on the participants to make good use of their time in reading and memorising the glorious Qur’an. According him, Qur’an is the source of peace and stability as such, the need to study it at this time is very critical for divine intervention for the return of peace in the country. “I equally want to use this opportunity to condole and commiserate with the state and the families of all the victims who lost their lives or sustained injuries as a result of different attacks by bandits in the state,” he said. Declaring the competition closed, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara said there was the need for the youths in the state and country as whole to commit to the study of the Holy Book. Matawalle said all the participants in the competition were successful for being rewarded by God. He implored those who lost to put more efforts for future chances and for the winners to double their efforts so as to complete at the international levels. “While thanking the National Musabaka Committee for the opportunity to host this year’s competition, I am assuring you of the state’s readiness to host the competition again if given the chance,” Matawalle assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Hajj: Pilgrims commend Lagos commissioner, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The 2022 Lagos State Hajj pilgrims have expressed their pleasure with the treatment they received from the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi in Saudi Arabia. A group of pilgrims from Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state who returned to Nigeria about two weeks ago narrated their exciting experience to […]
Islam

FUMCI, Ikuforiji to host Children Qur’an, Hadith competition

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A foremost Islamic charity organisation, Faith Unites Muslims Charity Initiatives (FUMCI), has rallied a foundation by former Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly; Rt. Hon Adeyemi Sabit Ikuforiji, for the hosting of the sixth edition of its annual FUMCI age-grade Qur’an recitation and Hadith competition. The event tagged “FUMCI Children Award for Excellence […]
Islam

Cleric to FG: Tackle security challenges with unified database

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A renowned Islamic scholar, Founder of Luth- Fulah International, Sheikh Mohammad Robiu Adebayo, has advised the Federal Government to address security challenges through the adoption of unified database for all residents in Nigeria. Speaking with journalists during a 2021 Maolud Nabiyy celebration in Lagos, the cleric said that unified database would also address the problem […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica