Sokoto’s multi billion naira sports complex excites Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports and Development, Mr Sunday Dare has described the new Sports Facility being constructed by the administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, as one that would, upon completion, be a legacy project that will serve the people of the state and future generations of the youth.

Dare, who was in the state on an official site visit to the facility, which is part of the Sokoto New City District, said it would, upon completion, facilitate the grooming of young athletes that could compete and represent Nigeria in different events both in national and international events.

The minister observed that with 68% of  those involved in sports  in the country being youths between the ages of 12-35, investing in such infrastructure is not only futuristic but a veritable avenue for earning huge revenue.

According to him, in comparison to many of such stadia he has seen across the country, the one in Sokoto, being undertaken by a state government, is a very impressive investment that will not only benefit the state but also the federal government, which he assured will avail itself with opportunity of the facility and use it to future national and international events.

The minister, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work done, also thanked the governor for investing not only in the provision of the facility but also in the youths in Sokoto State, the northern states and the country in general.

In his response, Governor Tambuwal said the idea of executing the project is premised on the manifest and latent utilities of sporting activities that helps in improving the health of human beings and the imperative of job creation..

While harping on the importance of sports in uniting people within the country and in the world, Tambuwal said so far about N3.5 billion has been expanded on the project.

With an 11,500 fans capacity stadium and an indoor sport hall that could hold 10, 00 people at a time, the facility will have administrative offices, nine badminton courts, three basketball courts, three tennis courts and one handball field.

It will also have two squash courts, two aerobic halls, three gymnastics halls and one table tennis and pool hall, in addition to roasters, adequate conveniences, store and spectators rack.

Other facilities that will be available are: a canteen, and adequate parking space as well as taekwando and karate floors.

 

