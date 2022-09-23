Arts & Entertainments

Sola Allyson, Tope Alabi, others to perform at 2022 Luli Concert

Sensational gospel artistes Sola Allyson, Tope Alabi, Imole Akin and other notable artistes are set to perform at the 6th edition of Luli Concert, an interdenominational show for Christians. The worship concert that made his debut in 2016 is powered by El-Berachah Worship Ministry and seeks to create a medium to promote worship, God’s word and intercede vial praises for the nation.

The sixth edition of Luli concert will hold on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the popular Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos with the themed: ‘IN THE DAY OF THY POWER’! anchored on the scriptures Psalm 110:3. Speaking to our correspondent, the convener of Luli Concert, Dr. Gbenga Daniel- Adebayo noted that Luli Concert is a gospel music concert powered by El-Berachah Worship Ministry and seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation. He noted that: “Nigeria is at a cross road in its history, this is the time for us to raise altars of worship to attract divine intervention”.

Beyond the annual concert, the ministry is also involved in community outreach and promotes healthcare through medical outreaches with its covenant partners. Other activities line-up for this year event include: Luli Walk, Volunteers’ Meet and Greet, Choir Conference/Masters’ Class, Medical Outreach and the mail show, Luli Concert.

This year event will also have a space specifically reserve for physically challenged people at the venue. Other gospel artistes that will minister at Luli Concert 2022 include Moses Harmony, Segun Ajidara, Bidemi Olaoba, Lekan Remilekun Amos, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Michael Harjovy, Engo, Celestial Church of Christ’s Central Choir and International guest artiste, Jolly Suru from Beni Republic. Over the coming years, Luli Concert intends to create a platform for inter-denominational worship, a situation where one stage will accommodate gospel artistes all over Christendom.

 

