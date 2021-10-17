Body & Soul

Sola Allyson, Yinka Alaseyori, Chioma Jesus, others to perform at Luli Concert

Top gospel artistes Sola Allyson, Chioma Jesus, Yinka Alaseyori and others are set to perform at the 5th edition of Luli Concert, an interdenominational show for Christians.

 

The worship concert that made its debut in 2016 is powered by El-Berachah Worship Ministry and seeks to create a medium to promote worship, God’s word and intercede vial praises for the nation.

The fifth edition of Luli concert will hold on Saturday, October 23 at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos with the theme ‘Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent Reigneth’ is anchored on the scriptures Revelations 19:6.

 

In view of the global pandemic and government’s health and safety regulations, this year’s concert will host a limited live audience and a broadcast to a global audience via streaming.

 

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, the convener of El-Berachah Worship Ministry, Mr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo said ‘despite the health, security and economic challenges plaguing not just Nigeria, but the entire globe, we need to emphasise that indeed the Lord God still reigns in the affairs of men.

 

Confirming her participation in this year concert, ‘Akosile’ singer, Sola Allyson said: “I am grateful to be a part of the concert from the beginning.

 

The first time I performed at Luli concert, I spoke about a dream I had years back, I prayed and in the morning, I couldn’t remember, years later the concert started. I believe the Luli is an inspiration from God.

 

I am happy to lend my voice to what we are doing and what God is about to do in our nation. Other gospel ministers billed to perform at the concert include, Ajidara, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Kent Edunjobi, Michael Harjovy amongst others.

