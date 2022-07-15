Arts & Entertainments

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in new Indian film

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the director of ‘Namaste Wahala’, Bollywood-Nollywood’s first collaborative film, has teased fans about her forthcoming project. The Indian filmmaker announced the project, which is another collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood, in a series of posts via her Instagram page. Ahuja said the new film will feature Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi. She, however, did not reveal the name of the project and when it would be released. “New cast reveal! drum roll, @solasobowale is a legend in the Nollywood Industry.

When I decided to cast her, I wondered if she would share my vision for this project… and she did,” she wrote in one of the posts. “Aunty Sola (as I call her) will be bringing her top notch professional acting to the project, and more importantly her beautiful energy. You’ll get to see her in a role that further showcases her acting range. “Get ready to be entertained as #NollywoodGoesToIndia, can you guys guess what role Aunty Sola will be playing?” In her reaction , the ‘King of Boys’ star also took to her Instagram page to share details of the role she would play in the upcoming film.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be working with record breaking Director/ Exec Producer, @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! And… get this….we will be going to India to film! I will be playing a very dynamic role in this project and cannot wait for you to watch it,” she wrote. Broda Shaggi also wrote: “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be working with record- breaking Director/Exec Producer, @ HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project. “From my short cameo appearance in her first movie, #namastewahala, to a full fledged role in this new project. And get this….we’ll be going to India to film !!! I can’t wait to show you guys a new dimension to Broda Shaggi – we’re about to make a Globally acclaimed production y’all.”

 

