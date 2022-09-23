Arts & Entertainments

Sola Sobowale, Kanayo O Kanayo, Hilda Dokubo, others for Double Dekoi

constelation of Nollywood stars including Kanayo O Kanayo, Sola Sobowale, Hilda Dokubo, Tony Akposheri, Sunny McDon W and a host of others are currently slugging it out on location to realize the script of a multi-million dollar international cinema film production. The film titled ‘Double Dekoi’, is being produced and directed by Nnamdi E Odunze for StarCity pictures/ studios and is said to be gulping over a million USD. Already the top stars have concluded the Atlanta, US scenes with unit directors Dixon Igoni, Igoni Igoni, assistant: Lawrence Ilayira Obinna and Edna Chichi Njoku. On their return, shooting of the film will continue at various locations in Lagos, Nigeria. ‘Double Dekoi’ is a well written story of intrigues well concocted with action and suspense yet with priceless lessons to teach.

In a chat with Odunze, he disclosed that “Dou- bl e Dekoi” will simply change the face of Nollywood for good. According to him, KOK, Sola Sobowale, Hilda Dokubo, Tony Akposheri, Sunny Mc- Don W, Ayo Emmanuel are all veterans and directing them is a big delight and film goers should expect the best of filming with the best crew. “In the same light, Ndee Amaugo, Yinka Quadri, Ronke Odusanya, Angela Philips, Amaka Ezeamaka, Steve Onu (Yaw), Efe Irele, Baaj Adebule Wuni Toriola are already giving account of themselves in the production. This is one of my biggest productions because we connected with the best actors from all walks of Nollywood without considering tribes and we are giving it out best shot leaving no stones unchecked.” Double Dekoi is being prepared for a loud premier both in Nigerian cinemas and the US box office.

Odunze started his entertainment career spanning film, musical and events production at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) where he was trained as a core Script Supervisor by notable seniors on the job. He is credited for creating the first reality T V show in Nigeria after the Big Brother Africa in 2004: ‘Next Nollywood Star’. He has since become a member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), and directed over a dozen movies/ TV programmes.

 

