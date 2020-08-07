Sola Sobowale shares secret of her physical fitness

Top Nollywood celebrity, Sola Sobowale has affirmed that her present physical fitness which supports her active lifestyle is due to regular use of the Mouka brand, from her early days to date.

The screenwriter, producer and director, made this assertion in an

interview, stressing that the Mouka Wellbeing brand which consists of the Wellbeing Regal Orthopaedic and Wellbeing Regina Semi

Orthopaedic mattresses have also contributed to her enviable youthful looks and have been a source of ultimate sleep satisfaction.

According to her, the use of Mouka brands had been an endearing family tradition and that it has enhanced her sleep over the years, helping to support her lower back, hips, spine and other pressure points, thereby preventing aches and pains.

“At a very tender age, I met my parents using Mouka mattresses, even back in those days when my father was a school principal, and my mother was a headmistress. They see Mouka as their choice brand and recommended them to students, and that was what I used in my school days to date. It enhances your posture, the next morning, you wake up very active and ready to perform your daily activities.

“As an actress and producer when I am on a film location, l always rent an entire building, furnish it with Mouka mattresses for my shoots. We have been able to attain the much-desired comfort for all members of my crew, as well as deliver powerful performances,” she stated.

Like this: Like Loading...