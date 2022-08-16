Solar Energy: Dissecting FG’s $1.5bn US-EXIM Bank loan

The Federal Government’s access to a $1.5 billion loan facility from the US-EXIM Bank to develop solar power infrastructure in Nigeria as one of the strategies to address the nation’s lingering power challenge appears to be cheering even as stakeholders warn against mismanagement, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The lack of stable and efficient electricity for about 200 million Nigerians has been a major concern to both the people and the different tiers of government in Nigeria.

Lack of access to electricity is a major constraint to the socio-economic, industrial and technological development of the Nigerian economy, which is the largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa.

It is more worrisome and pathetic that Nigeria is endowed with large oil, gas, hydro and solar resources and it has the potential to generate no fewer than 12,522 MW of electric power from existing plants. Only 45 per cent of Nigeria’s population is connected to the energy grid.

According to Wikipedia, the Nigerian energy supply crisis refers to the on-going failure of the Nigerian power sector to provide adequate electricity supply to domestic households and industrial producers despite a rapidly growing economy, some of the world’s largest deposits of coal, oil and gas and the country’s status as Africa’s largest oil producer.

Findings reveals that currently, only 45 per cent of Nigeria’s population is connected to the energy grid whilst power supply difficulties are experienced around 85 per cent of the time and almost nonexistent in certain regions.

World Bank’s estimate

The World Bank had recently estimated that Nigeria would need to connect between 500,000 and 800,000 new households to electricity sources yearly between 2022 and 2030 to actualise its targets of universal access to electricity for its citizens.

The global bank said Nigeria’s inability to provide electricity to about 80 million of its people meant that it was one of the least served globally. It is widely held that Nigeria is only able to dispatch around 4,000 MW, which is insufficient for a country of over 200 million people.

FG’s revelation

However, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while recently featuring at a weekly news briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja, said the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) had been delivering grid, captive and embedded power to the tune of almost 8,000mw, as against the speculated 4,000mw.

He put Nigeria’s total installed electricity capacity at 18,000 megawatts, while it generates 8,000 megawatts daily for consumers’ consumption. However, data from power sector indicatesthatNigeriahasjustabout13,000 MW of installed generation capacity, largely dependent on hydropower (water) and thermal (gas) power sources distributed into 12.5 per cent and 87.5 per cent respectively for both sources.

Out of this figure, for many years, only 3,500MW to 5,000MW had been available for onward transmission to the final consumer. The nation is also rated as one of the lowest annual consumption of electricity per capita, estimated at less than 150 kWh. This has therefore given rise to the use of alternatives like standby generators.

Several administrations in Nigeria had adopted one reform and measure or the other to address this seemingly hydra-headed and intractable challenge, while Nigerians had yearned for improvement in electricity generation and supply to boost their businesses and improve their welfare.

Many Nigerians there were elated, but expressed cautious optimism that the Federal Government has secured a $1.5 billion loan facility from the U.S.-EXIM Bank to develop solar power infrastructure in Nigeria. Chief Executive Officer, SUN Africa LLC, USA, Adam Cortese, broke the cheering information after a company delegation meeting with President General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Cortese said that the government-togovernment loan facility would cover a concession period of 20 years. Cortese said: “This is governmentto- government financing. It’s built upon the success that we’ve had in Angola recently, where we’ve delivered roughly $2.6 billion of solar PV storage and transmission capacity. “What’s unique about this model is that NDPHC will own its assets.

So, it’s going to own its own generation base, and our project will deliver a low-levelised cost of electricity, which will not only allow them to pay back the loan from EXIM Bank but generate a profit on top of it.” President Buhari, while receiving the delegation, applauded SUN AFRICA’s interest in investing in Nigeria’s power sector.

He expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to remain committed to collaborating with the private sector to improve energy access, creating jobs and industrial development. The president also said Nigeria’s drive to integrate solar power into the country’s energy supply would increase access to electricity in both underserved and unserved communities.

Buhari stated that his administration had embarked on several reforms to revive the country’s energy sector and improve energy access nationwide. He pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to partner with the private sector towards improving energy access, creating jobs and industrial development.

He added that the Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens was aimed at achieving end-to-end alignment across the electricity value chain. Buhari said: “Initiatives like these will go a long way in developing local capacity through technology transfer and relieving transmission constraints through the generation and distribution of electricity in the local distribution companies franchise area, making off-take easier.

‘‘The ministers of finance and power as well as other agencies of government will remain available at all times, to ensure the achievement of this significant project as part of our efforts towards achieving Net Zero Emission by 2050. ‘‘I am pleased to note the technology transfer content embedded in this initiative as well as the employment generation potential.”

IPMAN’s advice

The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Mike Osatuyi, urged government to use the fund for the intended purpose. He warned against diversion or mismanagement of the fund.

Osatuyi said: “If it is going to be channelled to the objective, it is okay. But I hope it will not go the way the $16 billion on power went during the previous governments.To secure the loan, is not the major problem but using it for what it is meant for is what is the problem and not bringing corruption into the issue. “They should use the money for what it is meant for and at the bottom price. That is the most important thing.

“In the last six years, Dangote has been building his refineries, which will come on stream at first quarter of next year, which is less than nine months from now. If an individual, in the same country that has no political power and other resources, can do that within six years, what about a whole country?

“Buhari promised that he will build one refinery in a year, but has that happened now? So even if he has spent seven years and less than one year to go, the four refineries we are having are still in comatose, is seven years no enough for him to do the refineries? “If we can not rehabilitate the ailing ones, can’t we start afresh? Go to India, South Arabia, Egypt, they are doing refineries.

The problem we have in this country is corruption, politics, ethnic bias, all those things.” Buhari’s administration not done yet with the quest to boost access to power. An industry expert, who pleaded for anonymity, said the module of the loan is encouraging, if it will not circumvented since government will not have direct access of the fund and will not be the sole executor of the project.

He noted that there had been many projects initiated by government, which was either poorly executed or did not see the light of the day at all. He lamented that Nigerians have had excruciating experiences because of bad leadership and mismanagement of national resources and assets.

Buhari’s directive to NASENI

President Buhari also directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure to produce more solar cells to boost the alternative power sources for use by citizens and organisations in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mohammed Haruna, who spoke to State House correspondents after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari, said the president gave directive for the implementation of modular irrigation projects and the production of more farm implements, to boost agricultural activities.

He said: “The president has directed us to do more, particularly in the modular irrigation project that we are commencing from Adamawa State, the solar cells production and also agricultural implements.

“Through our research and development activities in solar, it is so successful that through local innovations, we now have a factory, 7.5-megawatt capacity Limited Liability Company 100 per cent owned by the government in Karshi-Abuja, producing solar modules of highest quality.

“These modules are installed in many places, we have dealers who buy these and distribute and we participate in installations in private and government buildings. 7.5 megawatts cannot meet the needs of the nation and that is not making the price of solar power affordable because the cells used are imported.

“Solar cells are products of silicon and silicon is obtained from silica, which is nothing other than the sand that we have abandoned that is why the president has approved to obtain this facility from China so that we will have 100 per cent made in Nigeria products. When that is done, solar power supply will be affordable because the most expensive component is the cells.”

