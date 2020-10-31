Soldier advises youths against looting NYSC food items

Arts & Entertainments

A viral video has shown moment youths were hailing a Nigerian soldier, who addressed them calmly and advised them against looting food items meant for the national Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members resuming on November 10, at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

He started by explain that he is also a youth like them and understands their plight. However, he made them understand that NYSC camps are reopening on November 10, and the food items were meant to take care of corps members throughout their stay.

While explaining that these corps members could be their family members or friends, he asked them in the video shared on Twitter on Thursday, if they would want the corps members to starve of food. The ‘intending looters’ who were mostly young persons, were moved by the soldier’s calm words and advice and started hailing him.

