Soldier arrested for brutalising lady for ‘indecent’ dressing in Oyo

Police in Oyo State have arrested some soldiers attached to Operation Burst for brutalising a lady at Beere of Ibadan, the state capital.

A viral video shows how a soldier identified as Adesina was beating a lady he accused of dressing indecently. Residents of the area have also complained that men of the Operation Burst had in the past three weeks turned themselves to barbers, cutting the hair of any resident wearing dreadlocks. G

overnor Seyi Makinde had in the wake of #End- SARS protests ordered Operation Burst officials to take over the maintenance of law and order in the state since the police were directed to stay off to avoid attacks from angry youths.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, said there were a lot of complaints about illegal activities of some soldiers in Ibadan.

He said: “My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend. I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I have been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks. They will be dealt with accordingly.

This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State.” Admitting culpability of the officer and some other men in the attacks on innocent residents of Ibadan, the Operation Burst Commander, Captain Usolo, apologised to the families of those assaulted. Usolo said Adesina, who assaulted the lady, had been arrested and detained alongside other “erratic” officers. He added that new officers had been incorporated into the security outfit to replace those who went overboard

