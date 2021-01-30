Arts & Entertainments

Soldier celebrates birthday using bread in Borno

Eneh Gozie, a Nigerian soldier, who is currently serving in Borno State, has celebrated his birthday in a unique but touching way. The gallant soldier recently turned a year older, but since he couldn’t afford a cake owing to his current location in Borno State where dreaded Boko Haram insurgents are domiciled, he chose to replace it with a giant bread.

While stating that cakes and breads are all made of flour, the handsome soldier called on his well-meaning friends to pray for him. Sharing photos of his birthday celebration on social media yesterday, he wrote “Happy birthday to me, Say a nice prayer. As for the cake all my life I never had a chance to cut a cake, and presently I can’t afford to bake one now so I decided to cut bread, besides all na flour.” Sire Eneh Gozieboy

