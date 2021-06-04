Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Lagos

Mahmud Sulaiman, a soldier attached to 243 Recce battalion in Ibereko, Badagry, has reportedly committed suicide after he shot an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The incident is said to have occurred around 7:45pm on Wednesday at Oloko checkpoint, Gbaji, on the Badagry-Seme expressway.

A source, who reportedly witnessed the incident, said a senior military officer was trying to retrieve a gun from Sulaiman following his “strange behaviour” before the firearm went off.

“In the process of retrieving the cocked weapon from him, which he resisted, he accidentally fired a shot and the stray bullet hit one customs inspector, C.N. Walter,” the source said.

“The customs officer, who was attached to Seme border area command, was rushed to Badagry General Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, the customs officer died at about 6:40am on Thursday in the hospital.

“Subsequently, Sulaiman also shot himself and died on the spot.”

According to NAN, the officer was recently redeployed to the Ibereko battalion from the theatre of operation in the north-east, and had been “behaving abnormally” since he reported at his duty post in Badagry.

“He always cocks his AK-47 rifle, fully loaded with ammunition — an action that made his team leader to report the matter to the commanding officer of 243 Recce Battalion, Colonel Nicholas Rume, where he was serving,” the source said.

“The commanding officer immediately ordered for the retrieval of the weapon from him.”

Confirming the incident, Abdullahi Hussaini, customs public relations officer in Seme border, said the situation was under control.

“It is true. It was an accident, but the situation is under control now. It is unfortunate the soldier committed suicide,” he said.

