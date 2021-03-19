News

Soldier killed as troops rescue victims from bandits

Troops of Nigerian Army’s operation Hadarin Daji have stormed hideouts of suspected bandits in Zamfara.
The troops from sector 3 of the operation on Tuesday engaged with the bandits in Kabasa village in Magami LGA of the state where the bandits had been attacking locals.
Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, in a statement on Friday said one soldier was killed during the gunfight with the bandits.
“The timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which was underway,” Yerima said.
“They were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralized scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.
“Unfortunately one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment.
“Troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols and have continued further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.
“Similarly, on the same day, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI responded to a distress call that armed bandits were attacking Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.
“Troops swiftly mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing 3 while others fled in disarray, some with gunshot wounds.”
Yerima also said troops conducting fighting patrol rescued two female kidnapped victims in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna.
According to him, investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village Birnin Gwari LGA.
The victims, he said, have been given medical treatment while waiting to be reunited with their families.

