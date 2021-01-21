Soldier, Policeman, apprehended for armed robbery in Ondo

A soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor has been nabbed for armed robbery in Ondo State.

Victor was arrested alongside a newly recruited Police Constable, David Friday, attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre local Government Area of the state.

While reportedly armed with a jack knife and other dangerous weapons, the two uniformed men were said to have attacked and disposed their victims of their valuable items.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, the suspects were arrested with N6,000, one itel phone valued at N8,500, 30 litres of petrol and N125,000 the stoled from their victims at Ojadale junction, Idanre, headquarters of Idanre of Local Government Area of the state.

While parading the suspects at the police headquarters in the state, Salami said David had earlier stolen an exhibit motorcycle at his duty post.

