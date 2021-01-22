Metro & Crime

Soldier, policeman held for armed robbery

Posted on

A soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor, has been arrested for armed robbery in Ondo State. Victor was arrested alongside a newly recruited Police Constable, David Friday, attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre Local Government Area of the state. While reportedly armed with a jack knife and other dangerous weapons, the two uniform men were said to have attacked and dispossessed their victims of their valuables.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said the suspects were arrested with N6,000, one itel phone valued at N8,500, 30 litres of petrol and N125,000 stolen from their victims at Ojadale Junction, Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of the state. Parading the suspects at the police headquarters, Salami said David had earlier stolen an exhibit motorcycle at his duty post. “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger.

“We paraded them and the victims identified them. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court,” the police chief said. Meanwhile, the soldier denied involvement in the robbery. Victor said he was held for being on illegal duty, while David also denied robbing anybody.

Other suspects paraded included Wasiu Lateef who allegedly defiled a teenager inside an uncompleted building at Lapanu village and a suspected teenage kidnapper, Bello Ali, who could not explain what he was doing in a forest between Uso and Ogbese. A fake soldier, Desmond Ikechukwu, who was caught impersonating the Army to intimidate members of the public, was also paraded. Desmond, who confessed that he was not a soldier, said he wore the uniform to a bar where he was arrested. Salami, however, said one of the kidnap victims identified Bello as one of his abductors.

