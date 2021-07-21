Soldier, two sea pirates killed in Delta creek shootout

A soldier and two pirates were killed yesterday during a gun battle at Tuomo community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. Suspected sea pirates clashed with military personnel at a checkpoint in the coastal community. This came four days after a factional militia leader, who relocated from Lagos State to Ondo State, allegedly ambushed and killed six of Egbeme Peace Keepers, a surveillance group of Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo Tompolo’s men were escorting a military team on the deep sea to the militant leader’s creek camp to arrest him. Although Tompolo has not retaliated, efforts have been reportedly intensified to smoke out the notorious militant leader.

Yesterday’s killing of a soldier at Tuomo was said to have caused panic in the coastal community as fear of a possible invasion by the military gripped the inhabitants. The hoodlums were said to have launched the attack on the military checkpoint to dispossess the soldiers of their weapons. But the soldiers repelled the gunmen who arrived in a speedboat.

The soldiers reportedly killed two and arrested one of the pirates. The authorities of the ‘Operation Delta Safe’ could not be reached at press time. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said he had not been appropriately briefed on the attack and the number of casualties. However, an indigene of Tuomo, who identified himself simply as Chief Obripopri, said the attack had warranted a beef-up of military exercise on the waterways. He said: “It was an unexpected occurrence. It has affected the fishing expedition in the area as military men have taken over the deep sea routes.”

