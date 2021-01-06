Soldiers allegedly set ablaze over 50 motorcycles in Benue communities

Metro & Crime

Following the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas as a result of worsening insecurity situation, men of the Nigeria Army have taken over the area allegedly setting ablaze over 50 motorcycles belonging to the youths of the areas.
Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that since the ban on the use of those means of transportation was slammed on the people, peace has deserted the streets of the affected local governments with the military forces embarking on the practice a development that has drastically affected the economy of the local government councils.
It was learnt that the affected councils also generate their internal revenues from the vehicles, but the sudden ban on their operations has crippled the exercise.
The Benue State Security Council presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom had banned the use of the vehicles till further notice but did not instruct the Army to confiscate them from the owners and set them ablaze.
The council only “mandated security agencies to dismantle all illegal revenue collection points and makeshift shops” and further prohibited loitering at Katsina-Ala head bridge among others.
New Telegraph gathered that areas worse hit by the activities of the military include Abako, Kyado all in Ukum Local Government where the council generates huge revenue from the hundreds of trucks of lorries that leave the area with large quantities of yams.
Efforts to get the reaction of the Commander of Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), General Adeyemi Yekini proved abortive.

