Soldiers arrest Kaduna attacker

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Soldiers yesterday disclosed that they have arrested a suspected bandit, Shehu Musa, in Kaduna State.

 

The troops were deployed to the state to tackle the prevailing insecurity under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven.

 

They said the arrest was based on a tip-off, following an investigation into last December’s deadly attack at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state. At least seven people were killed, 13 houses were burnt while several properties were destroyed during the attack.

 

According to a security report made available to journalists, the suspect was trailed to a village in a neighbouring state, where he was arrested at an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds. The report said the suspect was still in the troops’ custody as investigations continued.

 

Meanwhile, more bandits have been neutralised in joint ground and air patrols across Kaduna State. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the air platforms supported ground troops in joint patrols on Monday, as four missions were carried out across locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

 

He said: “In the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government, Kabula, Muya and Dankwala were covered following reports that bandits with rustled cattle were sighted at these locations. “During another mission, bandits were sighted with herds of cattle just north of Gidan Audu, and were engaged with rockets.

 

“Similarly, ground troops reported movement of bandits with cattle at Gbakopai. They were engaged and neutralised by the fighter jet crew.

 

“The crew then carried out armed reconnaissance over the Kaduna-Abuja highway, with free flowing traffic and normal activities observed. Such was also the case at Rijana, Polewaya, Akilbu, Katari, Jere, Zuba and environs.”

