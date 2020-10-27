Soldiers arrest suspects for looting NYSC Camp

*71 suspects in Kwara arraigned in court

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Security operatives comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force and soldiers have arrested some persons for vandalising and attempting to loot some properties of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking at the NYSC Camp, Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday after the security operatives arrested the rampaging youths, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stressed that the camp is not in possession of any COVID-19 palliatives.

He, therefore, appealed to the youths to stop attacking NYSC camps under the guise of looking for palliatives.

Some of the items that were carted away included mattresses, stationeries, boots and uniforms of potential corps members.

This comes in the wake of series of looting that has occurred across the country in the past couple of days, even as miscreants hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Across the country, major malls, shops, private businesses and even vehicles have been burnt down – prisoners have escaped from jails, following what started as peaceful protests, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, as well as better governance in the country.

The looting of warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives, first started in Lagos – part of an aftermath of shootings that occurred on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state.

Viral videos on social media showed people packing out bags and cartons of the palliatives which were ought to have been shared by government to cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Nearly one week after, the lootings have intensified across other states with many slamming the government for ‘hoarding for months’ what could have helped Nigerians cope through the hard times of the pandemic.

The state governments, on the other hand, have come out to say the palliatives were not hoarded but rather saved for vulnerable groups of the society.

And in a related development, 71 suspected hoodlums who allegedly looted COVID-19 palliatives items at Agro Mall and Cargo Terminal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have been docked before a magistrate court.

The suspects were charged for criminal conspiracy, trespass, belonging to a gang of thieves, mischief, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, theft and disturbance of public peace.

Prosecutor, Inspector Nasir Yusuf, told the court that the defendants were arrested on Friday and Saturday at the Agro Mall and Cargo Terminal when they were looting the palliatives.

He told the court that investigation was still ongoing over the matter, adding that he left the issue of bail of the suspects to the discretion of the court.

Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim, who presided over the matter, however, granted the suspects bail in the sum of N200,000 each and two sureties in the like sum.

The matter was adjourned till November 18, 2020.

