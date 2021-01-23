Soldiers arrest two suspected bandits in Kaduna

Soldiers deployed in Kaduna State to tackle banditry under the auspices of ‘Operation Safe Haven’ have arrested two suspected bandits in the state. The arrests took place at Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said: “Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with troops of the Defence Headquarters Special Forces arrested two suspected bandits between Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf local government area.

“The two suspects, Abdulhameed Abubakar Bala and Abubakar Abdulhameed Garba, were arrested following a tip off, in connection with their alleged involvement in a series of attacks on Gora Gan, Damkasuwa, Zonzon and Kwaku in December 2020. The suspects are in the troops’ custody undergoing preliminary investigation.”

Like this: Like Loading...