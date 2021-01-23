News

Soldiers arrest two suspected bandits in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Soldiers deployed in Kaduna State to tackle banditry under the auspices of ‘Operation Safe Haven’ have arrested two suspected bandits in the state. The arrests took place at Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said: “Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with troops of the Defence Headquarters Special Forces arrested two suspected bandits between Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf local government area.

“The two suspects, Abdulhameed Abubakar Bala and Abubakar Abdulhameed Garba, were arrested following a tip off, in connection with their alleged involvement in a series of attacks on Gora Gan, Damkasuwa, Zonzon and Kwaku in December 2020. The suspects are in the troops’ custody undergoing preliminary investigation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prophet Samuel calls for end to Police brutality and corruption in the Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Abuja based cleric and General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I. O. Samuel has lend his voice to the ongoing #endsars and #endpolicebrutality protests presently embarked upon by Nigerian youths. The Prophet shed tears while praying on the Mountain for God to intervene in the current crisis presently rocking Nigeria. Prophet I O […]
News

Ebonyi distributes COVID-19 palliatives to tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Government yesterday distributed COVID-19 palliatives to seven tertiary institutions across the state. The palliatives were, however, distributed at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abakaliki amidst tight security. SUG Presidents of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwanna, Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu and the […]
News

#EndSARS started in National Assembly, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said the campaign to put an end to atrocities of the banned Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) began in the lower chamber. Gbajabiamila disclosed this Monday in Abuja at a Legislative conference with theme ” Legislative investigative powers: Expectations, challenges and way forward” organised by Hallowmace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica