Metro & Crime

Soldiers’ attack: Ortom to reverse ban on use of motorcycles, tricycles

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

*As man allegedly commits suicide over burnt bike

Days after military forces visited mayhem on communities in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas setting ablaze motorcycles and tricycles, Governor Samuel Ortom Thursday vowed to meet with security agencies to review the ugly situation.

The proposed security meeting came just as a middle-aged man was reported to have allegedly committed suicide after his motorcycle was set ablaze by security operatives in Sankera.

The state’s Security Council had slammed the ban on use of the vehicles in the area to checkmate growing insecurity, a development that had also crippled all economic activities and transportation of food items from farms to the markets.

At least over 50 motorcycles and tricycles had been allegedly set ablaze by men of the Nigeria Army.

Apparently miffed by the outcome of the ban, the governor indicated his readiness to “meet with the state Security Council next week to review the situation in Katsina-Ala and Ukum”.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase said: “The governor’s attention has been drawn to reports of the destruction of impounded motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and gave assurance that the Security Council will review the ongoing operation in the affected areas.”

He reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream. New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]
Metro & Crime

Terror in Ebonyi community over deity

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…Police, Army arrest 14 warlords, recover arms There is palpable fear in Ihe Autonomous community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the wanton destruction of property worth millions of naira in Ndi Iheme village of the community by warlords suspected to be from Ndiobasi, a neighbouring village. This is even as Police […]
Metro & Crime

Five-year-old boy, five others die in Ogun auto crashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Taiwo Jimoh

Six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, yesterday lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries in two auto crashes in different parts of Ogun State.   The five-year-old boy and three others died in a lone accident, involving a Mazda bus around Isara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, two people, a woman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica