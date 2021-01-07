Soldiers’ attack: Ortom to reverse ban on use of motorcycles, tricycles

*As man allegedly commits suicide over burnt bike

Days after military forces visited mayhem on communities in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas setting ablaze motorcycles and tricycles, Governor Samuel Ortom Thursday vowed to meet with security agencies to review the ugly situation.

The proposed security meeting came just as a middle-aged man was reported to have allegedly committed suicide after his motorcycle was set ablaze by security operatives in Sankera.

The state’s Security Council had slammed the ban on use of the vehicles in the area to checkmate growing insecurity, a development that had also crippled all economic activities and transportation of food items from farms to the markets.

At least over 50 motorcycles and tricycles had been allegedly set ablaze by men of the Nigeria Army.

Apparently miffed by the outcome of the ban, the governor indicated his readiness to “meet with the state Security Council next week to review the situation in Katsina-Ala and Ukum”.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase said: “The governor’s attention has been drawn to reports of the destruction of impounded motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and gave assurance that the Security Council will review the ongoing operation in the affected areas.”

He reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the state.

