Soldiers bar journalists from venue in C’River

In Adamawa State journalists were barred by Soldiers from entering the venue of the ceremony, which was held at Ribadu Square, Jalingo, the state capital The armed looking armed security men when approached by the journalists to know the reason for being prevented from entering the venue, said that the order to do so was from above and connected to observing the COVIC-19 procedures.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri joined others to lay wreaths while the State Chairman of the Legion, WO2 Abdullahi Babayola (Rtd) said in his remark that: “Today is a day of sober reflection in remembering our loved ones who lost their lives during the 1st, 2nd World War and that of the Nigerian civil war which they sacrificed their lives for others to live peacefully”.

Like this: Like Loading...