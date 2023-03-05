Soldiers clear bandit camps in Kaduna, rescue 14 victims

Soldiers deployed to Kaduna State to battle bandits disturbing residents across the state, have cleared bandit’s camps and killed one of the bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a report made available to Journalists in Kaduna yesterday said the Troops of Sector Four of Operation Whirl Punch, and Special Forces of the 167 Battalion have cleared a bandit hideout during a fierce encounter in the State. The commissioner said: “The troops, who embarked on a long range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun LGA, engaged and overpowered the outlaws, neutralizing one, with others fleeing in disarray. “The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnapped victims, comprising nine men and five women. The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.” He also said in the course of the battle, the troops destroyed several camps. Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Aruwan said the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai who expressed his elation at the report, commended the troops and praised the leadership of the Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch.

