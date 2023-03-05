News

Soldiers clear bandit camps in Kaduna, rescue 14 victims

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Soldiers deployed to Kaduna State to battle bandits disturbing residents across the state, have cleared bandit’s camps and killed one of the bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a report made available to Journalists in Kaduna yesterday said the Troops of Sector Four of Operation Whirl Punch, and Special Forces of the 167 Battalion have cleared a bandit hideout during a fierce encounter in the State. The commissioner said: “The troops, who embarked on a long range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun LGA, engaged and overpowered the outlaws, neutralizing one, with others fleeing in disarray. “The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnapped victims, comprising nine men and five women. The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.” He also said in the course of the battle, the troops destroyed several camps. Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Aruwan said the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai who expressed his elation at the report, commended the troops and praised the leadership of the Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC sues for peace and unity

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in its Easter message to the Christian Faithul has sued for peace and unity of the country. The governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni made the plea yesterday. According to Buni, leaders of the country deserve prayers of the people to […]
News

APC youth leader inaugurates Jagaban Movement in Rivers

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

As the February 25 date for the nation’s presidential election draws closer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that victory for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, has inaugurated the Rivers State chapter of the Jagaban Movement. The […]
News

PDP to Jega: Don’t compare us with APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

…as APC slams former ex-INEC chair, says maligning party’ll not give you political mileage The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted there is no comparison between it and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party, which was reacting to comment attributed to former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica