News Top Stories

Soldiers clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Kaduna forest

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Soldiers have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed bandits across Kaduna State by storming and clearing the camp of a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba. The bandit’s camp was located in Rafin Dawa in the Dende general area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said the troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted a patrol in the location following actionable intelligence. He said the troops after clearing the camp recovered some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizers.

“These materials indicate likely plans to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), considering the bandits’ close alliance with terrorists. “Furthermore, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered as the bandits took to their heels before the troops’ arrival. The troops extended the search a short distance from the camp, and made some arrests.” He said investigations are ongoing on the intercepted suspects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obi to FG, states: Prune outrageous cost of governance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that one of the most potent ways of getting governance right in Nigeria was by those in authority, pruning the cost of governance, which he described as outrageous and not sustainable.   Obi was speaking yesterday to Senior Security Officers and other participants – Generals […]
News

Christmas: IGP orders coordinated crime prevention strategies nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to guarantee fool-proof security during and after the yuletide, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), “to initiate and implement well-coordinated crime prevention strategies and ensure round-the-clock visibility patrols”. Supervisory […]
News

Future of Nigeria lies with agriculture –Buhari

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…as he launches wheat farming in Plateau State President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the future of Nigeria now lies solidly with agriculture. He said the agricultural sector is one of the critical non-oil sectors which has made significant contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP) accounting for a 22.35 and 23. 78 percent contribution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica