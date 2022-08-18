News

Soldiers clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Kaduna forest

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Soldiers have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed bandits across Kaduna State by storming and clearing the camp of a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba.

The bandit’s camp was located in Rafin Dawa in the Dende general area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking Thursday, Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs said the troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted a patrol to the location following actionable intelligence.

He said the troops after clearing the camp recovered some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizers.

“These materials indicate likely plans to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), considering the bandits’ close alliance with terrorists.

“Furthermore, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered as the bandits took to their heels before the troops’ arrival. The troops extended the search a short distance from the camp, and made some arrests.”

He said investigations are ongoing on the intercepted suspects.

 

Our Reporters

