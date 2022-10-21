News

Soldiers destroy bandits’ camps, rescue kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Soldiers of Operation Whirl Punch, battling terrorists in Kaduna general area, have destroyed camps of some of the bandits and killed many of the suspected criminals. Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, who spoke yesterday, said the operation is part of the ongoing campaign of taking the battle to the doorsteps of the bandits. Aruwan said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army Operation Whirl Punch neutralised armed bandits in a location several kilometres off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.” According to him, troops, acting on credible intelligence, “carried out aggressive fighting patrols to the Abasiya-Amale area located east of Polewire in Kachia LGA, where they engaged the bandits. In the fierce battle, the troops overpowered the bandits and subsequently destroyed their hideouts.

Troops are still combing the general area at the time of this update, while the corpses of two neutralized bandits have been recovered.” In a separate incident, troops of Operation Forest Sanity also responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende- Buruku Road, Chikun LGA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Atiku: PDP will take over presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was optimistic, “that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023”.   Speaking with journalists shortly he cast his vote at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola yesterday during the congress of the […]
News

Bauchi govt partners with UK-based firm

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has disclosed the readiness of the state to partner with a Uk-based firm, ALFhed in exploring various business opportunities in the state. This followed his interaction with the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Fuad during his visit to the governor in Bauchi. Welcoming the CEO […]
News

Gumi: Banditry is a business, security agents colluding with bandits

Posted on Author Reporter

Ahmad Gumi, Islamic cleric, says security agents are colluding with bandits terrorising the northern part of the country. The cleric, who is known to have access to bandits, made the allegation in a chat with Arise TV on Wednesday. Gumi alleged that “a lot of bad elements” in the country’s security forces are in collusion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica