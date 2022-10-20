Metro & Crime

Soldiers destroy bandits’ camps, rescue kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Soldiers of Operation Whirl Punch, battling terrorists in Kaduna general area, have destroyed camps of some of the bandits and killed many of the suspected criminals.

Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the operation is part of the ongoing campaign of taking the battle to the doorsteps of the bandits.

Aruwan said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army Operation Whirl Punch neutralized armed bandits in a location several kilometres off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.”

According to him, troops, acting on credible intelligence, “carried out aggressive fighting patrols to the Abasiya-Amale area located east of Polewire in Kachia LGA, where they engaged the bandits. In the fierce battle, the troops overpowered the bandits and subsequently destroyed their hideouts. Troops are still combing the general area at the time of this update, while the corpses of two neutralized bandits have been recovered.”

He also said some bandits escaped with life threatening injuries and might be seeking medical assistance in the general area.

“To this end, locals are warned to refrain from rendering any assistance to questionable elements, and should instead report such matters to the authorities,” he said.

In a separate incident, troops of Operation Forest Sanity also responded to reports of an attack around Dende-Buruku Junction along the Damba-Dende-Buruku Road, Chikun LGA.

“The troops mobilised to the location and made contact with bandits at Rafin Kaura. The bandits fled from the advancing troops, who then rescued two victims.”

 

