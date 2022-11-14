Soldiers dislodge terrorists’ camps, kill 2, repel attack in Kaduna

A Security operatives have repelled attacks by terrorists, killed two of them and dislodged many of their camps in Kaduna. Among materials recovered from the fleeing criminals are AK-47 rifles, motorcycles and other dangerous weapons.

T his was made known to journalists by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in Kaduna yesterday.

The Commissioner said in the early hours of yesterday, troops of the Nigerian Army at Kankomi, Chikun LGA, repelled an attack by dozens of bandits and subsequently neutralised one of the attackers, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Aruwan added that the attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops.

“The vigilant troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel which lasted for over an hour. This resulted in the elimination of one of the terrorists, who was wearing military camouflage combat gear as can be seen in the attached photo. Others escaped with bullet wounds as evidenced by bloodstains along their withdrawal route.

“The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven AK47 magazines, seven rounds of ammunition and five locally made grenades from the bandits. “Sadly, while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently locals killed by the fleeing bandits.”

In a separate development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada- Chikun-Sarkin Pawa area, stretching from Chikun to nearby interstate boundary areas. The report from the soldiers said, “contact was made with terrorists on a high ground ahead of Kafaiyo.

One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle recovered. “Furthermore, two terrorists fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind their motorcycles which were recovered.

The troops completely dislodged several terrorists’ camps around Kafaiyo, Dafako, Kopi and Gadani The state government urged citizens in the area, “not to harbour or provide support to suspicious persons seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...