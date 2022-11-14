Metro & Crime

Soldiers dislodge terrorists’ camps, kill 2, repel attack in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUN Comment(0)

A Security operatives have repelled attacks by terrorists, killed two of them and dislodged many of their camps in Kaduna. Among materials recovered from the fleeing criminals are AK-47 rifles, motorcycles and other dangerous weapons.

 

T his was made known to journalists by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in Kaduna yesterday.

The Commissioner said in the early hours of yesterday, troops of the Nigerian Army at Kankomi, Chikun LGA, repelled an attack by dozens of bandits and subsequently neutralised one of the attackers, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Aruwan added that the attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops.

“The vigilant  troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel which lasted for over an hour. This resulted in the elimination of one of the terrorists, who was wearing military camouflage combat gear as can be seen in the attached photo. Others escaped with bullet wounds as evidenced by bloodstains along their withdrawal route.

“The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven AK47 magazines, seven rounds of ammunition and five locally made grenades from the bandits. “Sadly, while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently locals killed by the fleeing bandits.”

 

In a separate development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada- Chikun-Sarkin Pawa area, stretching from Chikun to nearby interstate boundary areas. The report from the soldiers said, “contact was made with terrorists on a high ground ahead of Kafaiyo.

 

One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle recovered. “Furthermore, two terrorists fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind their motorcycles which were recovered.

 

The troops completely dislodged several terrorists’ camps around Kafaiyo, Dafako, Kopi and Gadani  The state government urged citizens in the area, “not to harbour or provide support to suspicious persons seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Raped, murdered UNILORIN student must get justice –Minister

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has sought justice for the University of Ilorin undergraduate, Blessing Olajide, who was raped and murdered. Tallen made this known yesterday in a statement in Abuja. Tge minister described the incident as a heinous act.   She said: “It is most disheartening to receive the report of the […]
Metro & Crime

Bamise: Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passengers along the Ikeja/ Oshodi corridor in Lagos State yesterday, appealed to the Lagos State government to boost security on the buses for improved safety of commuters.   Some of the passengers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) appealedtothestate government to deploy technology to make the operations better […]
Metro & Crime

May 30: MASSOB announces sit-at-home to mark Biafra Day

Posted on Author Reporter

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have declared May 30th, a sit-at-home day in commemoration of this year’s Biafra Day celebration. This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson and made available to our correspondent. The statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica