Soldiers engage bandits in gun battle, kill 7 in Kaduna community

A combined security operatives involving soldiers and Navy have killed seven bandits after a gun duel in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement said a combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy have neutralised seven bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso general area of Chikun Local Government Area. The commissioner said, “Operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops embarked on the operations, and made contact with bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river. The troops promptly engaged and subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel. “Seven bandits were confirmed neutralised during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river.” Aruwan also said, “The troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines and three mobile phones during the operations.” He said on receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, praised the troops for their doggedness and bravery. The governor commended the leadership of Maj- Gen TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division, and Cdre ME Ejumabone, Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, for the successful operation.

 

