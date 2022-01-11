Metro & Crime

Soldiers foil attack, kill 5 terrorists in Kaduna

Baba Negedu,  KADUNA

Following credible intelligence, soldiers tackling the prevailing insecurity in Kaduna State yesterday said they have foiled a planned attack and killed five terrorists involved in the planned attack. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement said, following the intelligence report, troops mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response from where they descended on the terrorists.

 

The Commissioner said, “Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military authorities that troops foiled an attack and neutralised five terrorists in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa Local Government Area.” According to the operational feedback, the troops who were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa  LGA received credible intelligence of terrorists’ movement towards Fatika town. The troops then mobilised to Marke and Ruheya in response. The Commissioner said, “The outlaws were sighted and attempted to escape the advancing forces. The troops however cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralised. The troops returned to base after clearing the area.” He said “Governor Nasir El- Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback, and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

