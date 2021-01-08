News

Soldiers intervene as Ghana PMs exchange blows over Speaker

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Soldiers entered Ghana’s parliament to break up a scuffle between rival lawmakers at odds over last month’s elections, hours before President Nana Akufo- Addo was due to be sworn in yesterday.

The clash underscored the deep tensions following the December 7 election that has led to rare unrest in Ghana, a major cocoa and gold producer seen as a bastion of democracy in West Africa.

It started when one member of the parliament from the president’s NPP party snatched some paper ballots during an overnight vote to determine the house speaker, according to a source who was present.

It was not immediately clear why the lawmaker was angry. Last month’s elections left a hung parliament, without a dominant party to push through the appointment of the speaker and other key posts.

Footage on local television showed politicians, many of them unmasked, pushing and shoving before about 20 soldiers entered the chamber. Ranks of MPs then faced each other and chanted over a dividing line of masked soldiers and police. Eventually, Alban Bagbin, the candidate from Ghana’s other main party, the NDC, was voted in as speaker. “The attempt to snatch ballot papers … and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament,’’ said losing presidential candidate, John Mahama, in a Facebook post congratulating Bagbin.

The incident occurred as preparations were underway for the swearingin of Akufo-Addo for his second term at a ceremony on the parliament grounds. Dignitaries from across Africa are expected to attend. Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of last month’s election with 51.59 per cent, ahead of former President Mahama, who got 47.37 per cent. Mahama’s party has said it will contest the results in court, alleging fraud though it has not published evidence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan meets Malian stakeholders, halts planned protest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former Nigerian President and ECOWAS Special Envoy, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has begun his mediation efforts to find a solution to the political crisis in Mali. Jonathan, who arrived Bamako on Wednesday evening, met with critical stakeholders, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, leaders of the opposition and heads of international organisations in the country. The effort […]
News

PDP berates APC over recruitment of political thugs

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

    The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described as ‘infantine tantrum’ the allegations by the Campaign Organisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu that Governor Godwin Obaseki- led administration has recruited cultists as political aides ahead of the September 19 polls.   Publicity […]
News

Ex-President Gbagbo barred from Ivorian elections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Constitutional Court in Cote d’Ivoire has barred the former president, Laurent Gbagbo, and former prime minister, Guillaume Soro, from running in the presidential election next month. The electoral commission had already said that anyone with a criminal record would be disqualified, reports the BBC. Both men have convictions. Earlier, protests broke out in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica